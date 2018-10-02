7085 W IVANHOE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

LOCATION LOCATION! Gated Townhome Enclave is next to Ahwatukee & Chandler shopping/dining areas! From The Plaza, walk to AJ's or shop at your favorite stores. Close to the I-10, 101, 202! Minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, WildHorse Pass Resort, Spa & Casino, Premium Outlet Mall, & Chandler Fashion Square! This spacious, 3-story townhome has ~1,000 sf of outdoor patios on each floor! Enter to the main level to a large great room featuring dining & family rooms & the kitchen w\stunning white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, & upscale appliances. A bedroom & full bath on this level. Upstairs is the enormous master bedroom resort-like bathroom & walk-in closet. The lower level features a bedroom/family area with full bathroom, laundry room, & 2 car garage! No Smoking! Prefer No pets!