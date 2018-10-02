All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

7085 W IVANHOE Street

7085 West Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

7085 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
LOCATION LOCATION! Gated Townhome Enclave is next to Ahwatukee & Chandler shopping/dining areas! From The Plaza, walk to AJ's or shop at your favorite stores. Close to the I-10, 101, 202! Minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, WildHorse Pass Resort, Spa & Casino, Premium Outlet Mall, & Chandler Fashion Square! This spacious, 3-story townhome has ~1,000 sf of outdoor patios on each floor! Enter to the main level to a large great room featuring dining & family rooms & the kitchen w\stunning white cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, & upscale appliances. A bedroom & full bath on this level. Upstairs is the enormous master bedroom resort-like bathroom & walk-in closet. The lower level features a bedroom/family area with full bathroom, laundry room, & 2 car garage! No Smoking! Prefer No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have any available units?
7085 W IVANHOE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have?
Some of 7085 W IVANHOE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7085 W IVANHOE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7085 W IVANHOE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7085 W IVANHOE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7085 W IVANHOE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7085 W IVANHOE Street offers parking.
Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7085 W IVANHOE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have a pool?
No, 7085 W IVANHOE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have accessible units?
No, 7085 W IVANHOE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7085 W IVANHOE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7085 W IVANHOE Street has units with dishwashers.
