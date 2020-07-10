6748 S Garnet Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f86e6c4094 ----

Truly Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Chandler Home with Gorgeous Den & Perfect Back Yard! Enter to Great Rm with Fireplace & Formal Dining Area w/ View Windows & Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio w/ Roll Down Sun Screens. Kitchen Features Pantry Plus Yards of Cabinets with Roll-Out Shelves, Dining Nook, Breakfast Bar, S/Steel Appliances. Amazing Den is Lined with Rich Cabinetry, Bookshelves, Sitting Windows, Desk. Spacious Master Suite Has Lg Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room. Enjoy Grass Back Yard with Shade Trees, Storage Shed, Finished Side Yards. All Appliances Are Included! Ceiling Fans Throughout, Wired for Alarm. Garage Has Cabinets Plus Overhead Storage! See Today!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military!n



Disposal

Dryer

Garage