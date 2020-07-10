All apartments in Chandler
6748 S Garnet Way

Location

6748 South Garnet Way, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f86e6c4094 ----
Truly Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Chandler Home with Gorgeous Den & Perfect Back Yard! Enter to Great Rm with Fireplace & Formal Dining Area w/ View Windows & Arcadia Doors to Covered Patio w/ Roll Down Sun Screens. Kitchen Features Pantry Plus Yards of Cabinets with Roll-Out Shelves, Dining Nook, Breakfast Bar, S/Steel Appliances. Amazing Den is Lined with Rich Cabinetry, Bookshelves, Sitting Windows, Desk. Spacious Master Suite Has Lg Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Private Toilet Room. Enjoy Grass Back Yard with Shade Trees, Storage Shed, Finished Side Yards. All Appliances Are Included! Ceiling Fans Throughout, Wired for Alarm. Garage Has Cabinets Plus Overhead Storage! See Today!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military!n

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6748 S Garnet Way have any available units?
6748 S Garnet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6748 S Garnet Way have?
Some of 6748 S Garnet Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6748 S Garnet Way currently offering any rent specials?
6748 S Garnet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 S Garnet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6748 S Garnet Way is pet friendly.
Does 6748 S Garnet Way offer parking?
Yes, 6748 S Garnet Way offers parking.
Does 6748 S Garnet Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6748 S Garnet Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 S Garnet Way have a pool?
No, 6748 S Garnet Way does not have a pool.
Does 6748 S Garnet Way have accessible units?
No, 6748 S Garnet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 S Garnet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6748 S Garnet Way does not have units with dishwashers.

