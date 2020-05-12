6034 S Halsted Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This lovely 2 story 3 bedroom + a Den / 3 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in the popular Cooper Commons neighborhood. The home features a downstairs bedroom close to the guest bath, a bright formal living/dining area and a HUGE chef style eat-in kitchen. The elegant stairwell leads up to 3 bedrooms, including the spacious master w/ walk-in closet and grand master bath, tub and dual sinks. The other 2 bedrooms are good sized and attached by a Jack-N-Jill bath. The immaculately landscaped yard is private w/ a high fence line and plenty of foliage. There is a 2 car garage and driveway for ample parking. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,950/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,950 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 625 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. To view a walk through video tour of this home, copy and paste this link into a new browser window: https://youtu.be/j5u7XOOTZTQ