All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 6034 S Halsted Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
6034 S Halsted Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

6034 S Halsted Court

6034 South Halsted Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6034 South Halsted Court, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 2 story 3 bedroom + a Den / 3 bath home is nestled in a cul-de-sac in the popular Cooper Commons neighborhood. The home features a downstairs bedroom close to the guest bath, a bright formal living/dining area and a HUGE chef style eat-in kitchen. The elegant stairwell leads up to 3 bedrooms, including the spacious master w/ walk-in closet and grand master bath, tub and dual sinks. The other 2 bedrooms are good sized and attached by a Jack-N-Jill bath. The immaculately landscaped yard is private w/ a high fence line and plenty of foliage. There is a 2 car garage and driveway for ample parking. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,950/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,950 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 625 or higher. Small dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. To view a walk through video tour of this home, copy and paste this link into a new browser window: https://youtu.be/j5u7XOOTZTQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 S Halsted Court have any available units?
6034 S Halsted Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 S Halsted Court have?
Some of 6034 S Halsted Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 S Halsted Court currently offering any rent specials?
6034 S Halsted Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 S Halsted Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6034 S Halsted Court is pet friendly.
Does 6034 S Halsted Court offer parking?
Yes, 6034 S Halsted Court offers parking.
Does 6034 S Halsted Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 S Halsted Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 S Halsted Court have a pool?
Yes, 6034 S Halsted Court has a pool.
Does 6034 S Halsted Court have accessible units?
No, 6034 S Halsted Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 S Halsted Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6034 S Halsted Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College