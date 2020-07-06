All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

3978 W. Roundabout Circle

3978 W Roundabout Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3978 W Roundabout Cir, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Lots of Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Kyrene Schools

Major Crossroads: Ray & McClintock

Near: Loop 101 Fwy., Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Windmills West Park, Desert Breeze Park

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com

REALTOR® Equal Housing Opportunity

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have any available units?
3978 W. Roundabout Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have?
Some of 3978 W. Roundabout Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 W. Roundabout Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3978 W. Roundabout Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 W. Roundabout Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle offers parking.
Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have a pool?
No, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have accessible units?
No, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 W. Roundabout Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3978 W. Roundabout Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

