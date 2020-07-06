3978 W. Roundabout Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage refrigerator

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Lots of Tile, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Kyrene Schools



Major Crossroads: Ray & McClintock



Near: Loop 101 Fwy., Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Windmills West Park, Desert Breeze Park



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com



REALTOR® Equal Housing Opportunity



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***