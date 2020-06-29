3855 S. McQueen Road, #75

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are McQueen Rd & Ocotillo Rd

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 2,285

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

No Application Fees! This is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom south Chandler home in a gated community w/ community pool. This home features an open floor plan, neutral paint throughout, upgraded carpeting upstairs and laminate flooring downstairs, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Large living room, separate dining room and oversized loft upstairs offer plenty of living space. Kitchen includes tons of cabinets, Corian counter tops, large island, gas range, separate pantry, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, double sinks and shower. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 202 and 101 freeways, shopping, restaurants and Chandler schools.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.