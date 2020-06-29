All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3855 S. McQueen Road, #75
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

3855 S. McQueen Road, #75

3855 S McQueen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3855 S McQueen Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sunwest Trails

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Major Cross Streets are McQueen Rd & Ocotillo Rd
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 2,285
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! This is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom south Chandler home in a gated community w/ community pool. This home features an open floor plan, neutral paint throughout, upgraded carpeting upstairs and laminate flooring downstairs, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Large living room, separate dining room and oversized loft upstairs offer plenty of living space. Kitchen includes tons of cabinets, Corian counter tops, large island, gas range, separate pantry, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Master suite features large walk-in closet, double sinks and shower. Washing machine and dryer included. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Close to the 202 and 101 freeways, shopping, restaurants and Chandler schools.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have any available units?
3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have?
Some of 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 currently offering any rent specials?
3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 pet-friendly?
No, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 offer parking?
No, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 does not offer parking.
Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have a pool?
Yes, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 has a pool.
Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have accessible units?
No, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 S. McQueen Road, #75 has units with dishwashers.
