3754 South Tower Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful two story home in Chandler! Home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, neutral flooring and warm wall tones throughout. Kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with beautiful master bath, featuring separate soaking tub + shower. Enjoy the gorgeous backyard with private pool and covered patio.

Property Available 3/15/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1845

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) cat or small dog only

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available 3/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.