Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3754 South Tower Avenue

3754 South Tower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3754 South Tower Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85286
Saguaro Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two story home in Chandler! Home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, neutral flooring and warm wall tones throughout. Kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with beautiful master bath, featuring separate soaking tub + shower. Enjoy the gorgeous backyard with private pool and covered patio.
Property Available 3/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1845
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) cat or small dog only
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available 3/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 South Tower Avenue have any available units?
3754 South Tower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 South Tower Avenue have?
Some of 3754 South Tower Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 South Tower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3754 South Tower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 South Tower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3754 South Tower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3754 South Tower Avenue offer parking?
No, 3754 South Tower Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3754 South Tower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 South Tower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 South Tower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3754 South Tower Avenue has a pool.
Does 3754 South Tower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3754 South Tower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 South Tower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3754 South Tower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
