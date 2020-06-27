All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 6 2020 at 1:11 AM

373 North Colorado Street

373 North Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

373 North Colorado Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Silk Stocking Historic District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice kitchen with wood cabinets! Tile in all the right places! Won't last long! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 373 North Colorado Street have any available units?
373 North Colorado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 373 North Colorado Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 North Colorado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 North Colorado Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 North Colorado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 373 North Colorado Street offer parking?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not offer parking.
Does 373 North Colorado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 North Colorado Street have a pool?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 North Colorado Street have accessible units?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 North Colorado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 373 North Colorado Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 373 North Colorado Street does not have units with air conditioning.

