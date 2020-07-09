All apartments in Chandler
310 N STANLEY Place

310 North Stanley Place · No Longer Available
Location

310 North Stanley Place, Chandler, AZ 85226
Wild Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Occupied-tenants rights. Five bedrooms and 3 bathrooms*upgrades galore include: travertine and laminate flooring, granite counter tops and a huge kitchen island,remodeled bathrooms*one bedroom is downstairs next to a full bath*large covered patio*home backs to the greenbelt*quiet low traffic street*huge trees shade the back yard*large balcony off the master bedroom*play pool with an in ground spa - Pool service included - Walk in pantry - Gas Fireplace at Family Room - R/o system and water softener - Gas heat and hot water - Epoxy garage floor -Upgraded bathrooms - Huge walk in at master - Desert landscaping - Ceiling fans and LED fixtures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 N STANLEY Place have any available units?
310 N STANLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 N STANLEY Place have?
Some of 310 N STANLEY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 N STANLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
310 N STANLEY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 N STANLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 310 N STANLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 310 N STANLEY Place offer parking?
Yes, 310 N STANLEY Place offers parking.
Does 310 N STANLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 N STANLEY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 N STANLEY Place have a pool?
Yes, 310 N STANLEY Place has a pool.
Does 310 N STANLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 310 N STANLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 310 N STANLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 N STANLEY Place has units with dishwashers.

