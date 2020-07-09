310 N STANLEY Place

Amenities

Occupied-tenants rights. Five bedrooms and 3 bathrooms*upgrades galore include: travertine and laminate flooring, granite counter tops and a huge kitchen island,remodeled bathrooms*one bedroom is downstairs next to a full bath*large covered patio*home backs to the greenbelt*quiet low traffic street*huge trees shade the back yard*large balcony off the master bedroom*play pool with an in ground spa - Pool service included - Walk in pantry - Gas Fireplace at Family Room - R/o system and water softener - Gas heat and hot water - Epoxy garage floor -Upgraded bathrooms - Huge walk in at master - Desert landscaping - Ceiling fans and LED fixtures