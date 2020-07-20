All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 300 W. Wisteria Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
300 W. Wisteria Pl.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM

300 W. Wisteria Pl.

300 West Wisteria Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

300 West Wisteria Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
300 W. Wisteria Pl. Available 06/14/19 Chandler 5 Bed, 3 Bath + Bonus Room Office/Den - R.S.V.P. Realty

Available for Move In June 14, 2019 (Maybe Sooner)

3,504 SqFt - 5 Bed/3 Bath + 2 Bonus Rooms (1 Bedroom and Separate Full Bath Downstairs): Beautiful Home in Desirable Chandler Location - Living Room, Kitchen and Family Room Open with Cozy Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Breakfast Bar & Pantry + Bonus Room/Den/Office - Large Family Room Loft with Decorative Iron Overlooking Entrance - Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer & Dryer & Cabinets - Covered Patio, Watering System in Front & Back Yard - North/South Facing - Community with Paths and Play Area - Close to 202 (SanTan) Shopping, Restaurants, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler Municipal Airport.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: ALMA SCHOOL & QUEEN CREEK - From Alma School go East on Queen Creek, South on Bush, East on Calypso, North on Iowa, East on Wisteria to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler

SCHOOLS: Basha, Bogle, Hamilton High

Rent $2,395.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax Monthly
$2,395.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Fee Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18.

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE2660796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have any available units?
300 W. Wisteria Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have?
Some of 300 W. Wisteria Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W. Wisteria Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
300 W. Wisteria Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W. Wisteria Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. offer parking?
No, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have a pool?
No, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have accessible units?
No, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W. Wisteria Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W. Wisteria Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College