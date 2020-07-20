Amenities
300 W. Wisteria Pl. Available 06/14/19 Chandler 5 Bed, 3 Bath + Bonus Room Office/Den - R.S.V.P. Realty
Available for Move In June 14, 2019 (Maybe Sooner)
3,504 SqFt - 5 Bed/3 Bath + 2 Bonus Rooms (1 Bedroom and Separate Full Bath Downstairs): Beautiful Home in Desirable Chandler Location - Living Room, Kitchen and Family Room Open with Cozy Gas Fireplace, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Breakfast Bar & Pantry + Bonus Room/Den/Office - Large Family Room Loft with Decorative Iron Overlooking Entrance - Laundry Room Upstairs with Washer & Dryer & Cabinets - Covered Patio, Watering System in Front & Back Yard - North/South Facing - Community with Paths and Play Area - Close to 202 (SanTan) Shopping, Restaurants, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler Municipal Airport.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.
DIRECTIONS: ALMA SCHOOL & QUEEN CREEK - From Alma School go East on Queen Creek, South on Bush, East on Calypso, North on Iowa, East on Wisteria to Property.
UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler
SCHOOLS: Basha, Bogle, Hamilton High
Rent $2,395.00 + 1.5% Chandler City Tax Monthly
$2,395.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Fee Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18.
(Pictures are from a previous listing)
