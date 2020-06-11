All apartments in Chandler
2600 North Pleasant Drive
2600 North Pleasant Drive

2600 North Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2600 North Pleasant Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Southmoore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH AUGUST 15th.***
Immaculate single level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Chandler! Completely remodeled with LOTS of upgrades! Conveniently located off of Alma School & Elliot! NO HOA!!
This home has it all! Featuring approximately 2,000 sq. ft. with gorgeous interior two tone paint, upgraded plush carpet, stunning travertine tile through out most of the home, plantation shutters, upgraded ceiling fans and fixtures! Newer roof, newer a/c unit, upgraded white appliances, fireplace in living room and much more! LARGE backyard with private covered patio! Citrus trees, grassy play area! RV Gate, and so much more!! Too much to list! Fridge included!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have any available units?
2600 North Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 2600 North Pleasant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 North Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2600 North Pleasant Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 North Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 North Pleasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 2600 North Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 North Pleasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 2600 North Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 2600 North Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 North Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 North Pleasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
