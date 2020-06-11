2600 North Pleasant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***OCCUPIED THROUGH AUGUST 15th.***

Immaculate single level 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Chandler! Completely remodeled with LOTS of upgrades! Conveniently located off of Alma School & Elliot! NO HOA!!

This home has it all! Featuring approximately 2,000 sq. ft. with gorgeous interior two tone paint, upgraded plush carpet, stunning travertine tile through out most of the home, plantation shutters, upgraded ceiling fans and fixtures! Newer roof, newer a/c unit, upgraded white appliances, fireplace in living room and much more! LARGE backyard with private covered patio! Citrus trees, grassy play area! RV Gate, and so much more!! Too much to list! Fridge included!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.