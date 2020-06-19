All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road

2511 West Queen Creek Road · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2511 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
yoga
FULLY FURNISHED Highly Upgraded with a modern style. Resort Living, Security Building, Underground Safe Parking, perfect for the guest who wants to be inspired or who loves travel. Super easy access to 10, 202 and 101. 20 Minutes from Sky Harbor. Spacious one bedroom with Queen Bed and TV as well as a separate office space/sitting room. Master bath with double sinks and quartz counters, soaker tub, large walk-in closet. Open Floor Plan kitchen with quartz breakfast bar and overlooking a great living room. Separate 1/2 bath and full laundry room. Balcony with water views. Perfect morning sun and afternoon shade for sitting out. Resort Pool, Gym, Yoga and Movement Studio. Clubhouse featuring a kitchen, business center shuffleboard, pool and more. HEATED Resort Pool, spa, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, and cabanas. The Cays is a choice for the discriminating guest. This is brand new. Barely ever used. Walking paths along the water, restaurants just steps away, perfect for meeting friends and for making new friends. Feels like home.

The Cays at Downtown Ocotillo is surrounded by shopping, dining, and amenities, with convenient access to the Santan Freeway, Loop I-10 and US 60.

Outside The Cays suburban paradise:
Admire the works of public art on display by local artists. Take a stroll through a century's worth of architectural hotspots. Enjoy live performances by the Chandler Symphony Orchestra. Revel in the myriad of food & cultural festivals. Follow the excitement of NASCAR drivers zipping by on the tracks, train in the IRONMAN triathlon, cruise along 327 miles of paved bike lanes and paths, or aim for a hole-in-one on any of our award-winning golf courses. Whether you're a diehard racecar enthusiast, triathlete, or a golf aficionado, there's something for every sports fan in Chandler, Arizona.

GOLFERS PARADISE: Guests at The Cays receive a Resort Card providing preferred pricing at the 27-hole Ocotillo Golf Club, pro shop, and restaurants. Rising out of the Arizona desert like an oasis, OCOTILLO GOLF CLUB is a golfer's paradise. Owned by Phil Michelson, the course encompasses rolling hills lined by mature trees, colorful flower beds and all shapes and sizes of water hazards. An alternative to the desert-style golf so commonplace in the valley, this sanctuary-like course is also one of the best-maintained facilities in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Boasting a list of amenities normally found only at the finest private clubs and resorts, Ocotillo is recognized as one of the finest daily-fee facilities in the country. Serving as a qualifier course for PGA Tour events, Ocotillo routinely receives a four-star rating in Golf Digest's annual guide. Ocotillo was also voted as one of the "Three Must-Play" courses in the valley ����� along with Troon North and the Boulders ����� in a recent Golf Digest Readers Poll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have any available units?
2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have?
Some of 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road does offer parking.
Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
