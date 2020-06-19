2511 W QUEEN CREEK Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board hot tub yoga

FULLY FURNISHED Highly Upgraded with a modern style. Resort Living, Security Building, Underground Safe Parking, perfect for the guest who wants to be inspired or who loves travel. Super easy access to 10, 202 and 101. 20 Minutes from Sky Harbor. Spacious one bedroom with Queen Bed and TV as well as a separate office space/sitting room. Master bath with double sinks and quartz counters, soaker tub, large walk-in closet. Open Floor Plan kitchen with quartz breakfast bar and overlooking a great living room. Separate 1/2 bath and full laundry room. Balcony with water views. Perfect morning sun and afternoon shade for sitting out. Resort Pool, Gym, Yoga and Movement Studio. Clubhouse featuring a kitchen, business center shuffleboard, pool and more. HEATED Resort Pool, spa, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, and cabanas. The Cays is a choice for the discriminating guest. This is brand new. Barely ever used. Walking paths along the water, restaurants just steps away, perfect for meeting friends and for making new friends. Feels like home.



The Cays at Downtown Ocotillo is surrounded by shopping, dining, and amenities, with convenient access to the Santan Freeway, Loop I-10 and US 60.



Outside The Cays suburban paradise:

Admire the works of public art on display by local artists. Take a stroll through a century's worth of architectural hotspots. Enjoy live performances by the Chandler Symphony Orchestra. Revel in the myriad of food & cultural festivals. Follow the excitement of NASCAR drivers zipping by on the tracks, train in the IRONMAN triathlon, cruise along 327 miles of paved bike lanes and paths, or aim for a hole-in-one on any of our award-winning golf courses. Whether you're a diehard racecar enthusiast, triathlete, or a golf aficionado, there's something for every sports fan in Chandler, Arizona.



GOLFERS PARADISE: Guests at The Cays receive a Resort Card providing preferred pricing at the 27-hole Ocotillo Golf Club, pro shop, and restaurants. Rising out of the Arizona desert like an oasis, OCOTILLO GOLF CLUB is a golfer's paradise. Owned by Phil Michelson, the course encompasses rolling hills lined by mature trees, colorful flower beds and all shapes and sizes of water hazards. An alternative to the desert-style golf so commonplace in the valley, this sanctuary-like course is also one of the best-maintained facilities in the Phoenix-Scottsdale area. Boasting a list of amenities normally found only at the finest private clubs and resorts, Ocotillo is recognized as one of the finest daily-fee facilities in the country. Serving as a qualifier course for PGA Tour events, Ocotillo routinely receives a four-star rating in Golf Digest's annual guide. Ocotillo was also voted as one of the "Three Must-Play" courses in the valley ����� along with Troon North and the Boulders ����� in a recent Golf Digest Readers Poll.