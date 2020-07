Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

EXECUTIVE HOME OFFER 2933 SQ FEET, WITH EITHER A 4 OR 5 BEDROOM THEME, TWO STORY HOME. THIS HOME OFFERS ON FIRST FLOOR FORMAL LIVING , FORMAL DINING, INFORMAL DINING, FAMILY ROOM, 2 BEDROOMS (ONE IS A MASTER) ONE THE FIRST FLOOR WITH BATHROOMS, UPSTAIRS HAS ALL OTHER BEDROOMS, NON SMOKING ALL APPLIANCES. THIS HOME ALSO OFFERS VERY IMPRESSIVE PATIOS ONE IN THE FRONT OF THE HOME, ONE ON THE SIDE AND ONE ON THE REAR. NON SMOKING HOME GREAT REAR VIEWS