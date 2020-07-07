All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

231 N NASH Way

231 North Nash Way · No Longer Available
Location

231 North Nash Way, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath property truly shows pride of ownership with charming curb appeal, mature landscaping & 2 car garage. Step into this wonderful two story to find tile flooring t/o ground floor, living room w/double-height ceilings that add to the spacious feel, and bright dining. Gorgeous kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets w/crown molding, mosaic back-splash, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find a nice size loft perfect for a TV/family area. Master suite has full bath with large vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard includes covered patio, lawn, flagstone extended patio, won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 N NASH Way have any available units?
231 N NASH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 N NASH Way have?
Some of 231 N NASH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 N NASH Way currently offering any rent specials?
231 N NASH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 N NASH Way pet-friendly?
No, 231 N NASH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 231 N NASH Way offer parking?
Yes, 231 N NASH Way offers parking.
Does 231 N NASH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 N NASH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 N NASH Way have a pool?
No, 231 N NASH Way does not have a pool.
Does 231 N NASH Way have accessible units?
No, 231 N NASH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 231 N NASH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 N NASH Way has units with dishwashers.

