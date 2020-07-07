231 N NASH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath property truly shows pride of ownership with charming curb appeal, mature landscaping & 2 car garage. Step into this wonderful two story to find tile flooring t/o ground floor, living room w/double-height ceilings that add to the spacious feel, and bright dining. Gorgeous kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets w/crown molding, mosaic back-splash, granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find a nice size loft perfect for a TV/family area. Master suite has full bath with large vanity, separate tub/shower, and walk-in closet. Large backyard includes covered patio, lawn, flagstone extended patio, won't last