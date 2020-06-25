2290 W GAIL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Centrally located in the heart of Chandler, charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, home close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants, Price Corridor as so much more. This super clean, adorable home has recently been updated and remodeled with light and bright neutral colors. All tile throughout the home !! The home also features vaulted ceilings and contains all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. You don't want to miss it as it will go quick! Landscaping included, as well as access to the community tennis courts and pool located at the end of the cul de sac, along with parks and walking trails.