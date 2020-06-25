All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

2290 W GAIL Drive

2290 West Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2290 West Gail Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Centrally located in the heart of Chandler, charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, home close to major freeways, shopping, restaurants, Price Corridor as so much more. This super clean, adorable home has recently been updated and remodeled with light and bright neutral colors. All tile throughout the home !! The home also features vaulted ceilings and contains all appliances including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. You don't want to miss it as it will go quick! Landscaping included, as well as access to the community tennis courts and pool located at the end of the cul de sac, along with parks and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 W GAIL Drive have any available units?
2290 W GAIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2290 W GAIL Drive have?
Some of 2290 W GAIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 W GAIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2290 W GAIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 W GAIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2290 W GAIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2290 W GAIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2290 W GAIL Drive offers parking.
Does 2290 W GAIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2290 W GAIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 W GAIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2290 W GAIL Drive has a pool.
Does 2290 W GAIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2290 W GAIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 W GAIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 W GAIL Drive has units with dishwashers.

