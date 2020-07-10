Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/221a29105e ---- Beautiful former model home in the heart of Chandler! Gorgeous dark engineered wood floor in great room. Kitchen opens to great room over breakfast bar. Covered back patio. Black appliances are easy to keep clean. Master bath has roman soaking tub, guest bath also has a shower/tub. Split floor plan with one quest bedroom. Den has built in peninsula desk and shelves. Large laundry has washer and dryer and sink. Gas water heater and gas heat. Walk to community park with small tot playground. HOA includes front yard maintenance and back yard is low maintenance. Just 2 miles away from the 101. Lots of shopping, dining and employment opportunities nearby. This home is now available for viewing but there will be new carpet installed in the bedrooms and there is some painting touch up to freshen up the home being done currently. Please note that Pets are not accepted and home should be ready by June 15th but please verify a move in date. Move in costs will be first month of rent plus rental tax of 1.5% (if not a full month will be pro-rated), security deposit of $1775, one time admin fee of $150. Please go to https://showmojo.com/l/221a29105e/2050-n-arbor-lane-chandler-az-85225 to schedule your showing today. If you wish to apply then please check with us first as we work on one application at a time. Our email is leasing@cmsprops.com