All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2050 N Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2050 N Arbor Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

2050 N Arbor Lane

2050 North Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2050 North Arbor Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/221a29105e ---- Beautiful former model home in the heart of Chandler! Gorgeous dark engineered wood floor in great room. Kitchen opens to great room over breakfast bar. Covered back patio. Black appliances are easy to keep clean. Master bath has roman soaking tub, guest bath also has a shower/tub. Split floor plan with one quest bedroom. Den has built in peninsula desk and shelves. Large laundry has washer and dryer and sink. Gas water heater and gas heat. Walk to community park with small tot playground. HOA includes front yard maintenance and back yard is low maintenance. Just 2 miles away from the 101. Lots of shopping, dining and employment opportunities nearby. This home is now available for viewing but there will be new carpet installed in the bedrooms and there is some painting touch up to freshen up the home being done currently. Please note that Pets are not accepted and home should be ready by June 15th but please verify a move in date. Move in costs will be first month of rent plus rental tax of 1.5% (if not a full month will be pro-rated), security deposit of $1775, one time admin fee of $150. Please go to https://showmojo.com/l/221a29105e/2050-n-arbor-lane-chandler-az-85225 to schedule your showing today. If you wish to apply then please check with us first as we work on one application at a time. Our email is leasing@cmsprops.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 N Arbor Lane have any available units?
2050 N Arbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 N Arbor Lane have?
Some of 2050 N Arbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 N Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2050 N Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 N Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 N Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2050 N Arbor Lane offer parking?
No, 2050 N Arbor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2050 N Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 N Arbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 N Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 2050 N Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2050 N Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 2050 N Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 N Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 N Arbor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College