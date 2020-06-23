169 South Criss Street

Amenities

Available TODAY! Beautiful single-story 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Hearthstone Community. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen. Open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Full master bathroom with single sink, tub/shower, & closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile and wood floors in all the right places. Two covered patios, fire-pit, and rock area in the backyard. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.