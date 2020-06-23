All apartments in Chandler
169 South Criss Street

Location

169 South Criss Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Available TODAY! Beautiful single-story 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Hearthstone Community. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, black and stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchen. Open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Full master bathroom with single sink, tub/shower, & closet. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile and wood floors in all the right places. Two covered patios, fire-pit, and rock area in the backyard. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 South Criss Street have any available units?
169 South Criss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 South Criss Street have?
Some of 169 South Criss Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 South Criss Street currently offering any rent specials?
169 South Criss Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 South Criss Street pet-friendly?
No, 169 South Criss Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 169 South Criss Street offer parking?
Yes, 169 South Criss Street does offer parking.
Does 169 South Criss Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 South Criss Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 South Criss Street have a pool?
No, 169 South Criss Street does not have a pool.
Does 169 South Criss Street have accessible units?
No, 169 South Criss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 169 South Criss Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 South Criss Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

