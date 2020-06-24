All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:15 PM

1631 North Comanche Drive

1631 North Comanche Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1631 North Comanche Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Chandler location. 3 bedroom 2 bath with private pool! Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. Downstairs master bedroom. Full master bath with double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans. Beautiful backyard with a private pool and lots of shade trees. *Pool Service Included* and *Landscaping Service Included* 2 car garage. Close to schools, parks, restaurants, and freeways. NO PETS

Pets: No Pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 North Comanche Drive have any available units?
1631 North Comanche Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 North Comanche Drive have?
Some of 1631 North Comanche Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 North Comanche Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1631 North Comanche Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 North Comanche Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1631 North Comanche Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1631 North Comanche Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1631 North Comanche Drive offers parking.
Does 1631 North Comanche Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 North Comanche Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 North Comanche Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1631 North Comanche Drive has a pool.
Does 1631 North Comanche Drive have accessible units?
No, 1631 North Comanche Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 North Comanche Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 North Comanche Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
