1631 North Comanche Drive

Great Chandler location. 3 bedroom 2 bath with private pool! Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious family room with a cozy fireplace. Downstairs master bedroom. Full master bath with double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans. Beautiful backyard with a private pool and lots of shade trees. *Pool Service Included* and *Landscaping Service Included* 2 car garage. Close to schools, parks, restaurants, and freeways. NO PETS



Pets: No Pets



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



