Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available 3/16/2020*No Short-Term Leasing***

This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled and is move in ready. Italian Tile, Clean Carpet,

Cherry Cabinets throughout, Appliances. Newer counter-tops, light fixtures, Sinks, Faucets, Toilets, Window coverings.

Rare One level with no one on top of this units.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1982



Lease Terms: 1 Years



Deposits: $945.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.