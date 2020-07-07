Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3114 N 130th Ave Available 05/11/20 Large 3 Bedroom- single story house - RENTAL FEATURES

3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Open Layout

Wood floors

Carpet in bedrooms

Neutral paint

Walk in Master closet

Garden Tub

New Ceiling Fans

Eat- In kitchen

Large patio/ backyard



LEASE TERMS- 12 Month Lease Only

1350.00 Monthly Rent + Tax

1000.00 Security Deposit

20.00 Application Fee per adult

300.00 Pet Fee (Breed and Size Restrictions)



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 550. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit. Verifiable rental history is required.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, animal photos, animal vaccinations, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Courtney today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker



(RLNE3381170)