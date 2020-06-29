All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 12 2020 at 3:10 AM

12505 West Lincoln Street

12505 West Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

12505 West Lincoln Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY CLEAN HOME FOR LEASE! MOVE-IN-NOW!!! WALK INTO A VERY SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND BUILT IN MEDIA NICHE. MASTER BDR & BATH ALSO HAVE VAULTED CEILINGS. KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED GAS RANGE W/WARMING DRAWER,ISLAND,MASTER BATH HAS RAISED VANITIES& DOUBLE SINKS,DEN HAS CLOSET (COULD BE THE 4TH BEDRM) ,CEILING FANS T/O, VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF WITH NICE UPGRADES. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST LONG.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12505 West Lincoln Street have any available units?
12505 West Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12505 West Lincoln Street have?
Some of 12505 West Lincoln Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12505 West Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
12505 West Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12505 West Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12505 West Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 12505 West Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 12505 West Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 12505 West Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12505 West Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12505 West Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 12505 West Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 12505 West Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 12505 West Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12505 West Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12505 West Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
