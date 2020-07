Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom/2 bath home features newer carpet, interior two tone paint, upgraded fans, lighting and so much more. The home has a large kitchen and huge great room, perfect for entertaining or keeping an eye on your little ones. The property is in excellent condition and is ready for immediate move in.