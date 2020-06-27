All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

Location

11367 West Hopi Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHARP 2 STORY LAGUANA MODEL.3 BEDROOMS AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS OFF OF MASTER SUITE WHICH FEATURES FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. DOWNSTAIRS OPEN WITH GREAT ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN WITH WARM OAK CABINETS. COVERED PATIO AND DESERT SCAPED YARD.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11367 West Hopi Street have any available units?
11367 West Hopi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11367 West Hopi Street have?
Some of 11367 West Hopi Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11367 West Hopi Street currently offering any rent specials?
11367 West Hopi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11367 West Hopi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11367 West Hopi Street is pet friendly.
Does 11367 West Hopi Street offer parking?
No, 11367 West Hopi Street does not offer parking.
Does 11367 West Hopi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11367 West Hopi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11367 West Hopi Street have a pool?
No, 11367 West Hopi Street does not have a pool.
Does 11367 West Hopi Street have accessible units?
No, 11367 West Hopi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11367 West Hopi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11367 West Hopi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
