11174 W BADEN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

THIS AWESOME HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST BAR WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BRAND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT,TILE FLOORING THROUGH DOWN STAIRS,EPOXY TWO CAR GARAGE UPGRADED FANS IN ALL AREAS, UPGRADED BLINDS, SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE DOOR AND HUGE WALK IN CLOSET.GREAT SIZE LOFT FOR EITHER OFFICE USE OR PLAYROOM IRON ROD STAIRCASE RAILING MAKES THE ENTRANCE LOOKS VERY BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY HAS A HEATED POOL AND IS CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING CENTER, SPORTS FACILITY AND CITY LIBRARY.