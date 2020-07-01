All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11026 West Mountain View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11026 West Mountain View Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:15 PM

11026 West Mountain View Drive

11026 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11026 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have any available units?
11026 West Mountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11026 West Mountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11026 West Mountain View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11026 West Mountain View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11026 West Mountain View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive offer parking?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have a pool?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11026 West Mountain View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11026 West Mountain View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College