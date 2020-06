Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful lakeside 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home featuring a swimming pool!! This home is simply gorgeous and features upgraded lighting fixtures and neutral flooring throughout. The kitchen features tile flooring, track lighting as well as an Island! This home has brand new carpet, fresh paint and will soon have brand new appliances! For your convenience this home has a Washer/ Dryer, a 2-car garage and a pool service. This is truly a gem and will not last long!