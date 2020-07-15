1509 Winona Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36107 Capitol Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New!!!! This is the best 2 bed 1 bath duplex in town. Fresh paint, refinished floors, fresh paint, new cabinets and countertops, comes with stackable washer and dryer....Must see!!! - Lawn Care Provided By Owner Year Round.
(RLNE4733094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have any available units?
1509 Winona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 1509 Winona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Winona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Winona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Winona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue offer parking?
No, 1509 Winona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Winona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have a pool?
No, 1509 Winona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 Winona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Winona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Winona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Winona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.