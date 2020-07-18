590 Wade Road

Amenities
Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - Convection Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Quiet Dishwasher. Laundry includes High Efficient Washer & Dryer. This wonderful Open Floor Plan features Spacious Great Room with 11 Foot Ceiling - Wood Flooring- Gas Log Fireplace - Crown Moulding & Ceiling Fan. Large Isolated Master Suite With Glamour Bath & 2 Walk-In Closets. Kitchen Feature Unique Corner Sink with Double Windows - Hardwood Flooring & Breakfast Bay. Large Covered Patio. High Efficiency Heat Pump.