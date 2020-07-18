All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

590 Wade Road

590 Wade Road · No Longer Available
Location

590 Wade Road, Huntsville, AL 35763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances - Convection Range, Side by Side Refrigerator, Quiet Dishwasher. Laundry includes High Efficient Washer & Dryer. This wonderful Open Floor Plan features Spacious Great Room with 11 Foot Ceiling - Wood Flooring- Gas Log Fireplace - Crown Moulding & Ceiling Fan. Large Isolated Master Suite With Glamour Bath & 2 Walk-In Closets. Kitchen Feature Unique Corner Sink with Double Windows - Hardwood Flooring & Breakfast Bay. Large Covered Patio. High Efficiency Heat Pump.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Wade Road have any available units?
590 Wade Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Wade Road have?
Some of 590 Wade Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Wade Road currently offering any rent specials?
590 Wade Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Wade Road pet-friendly?
No, 590 Wade Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 590 Wade Road offer parking?
Yes, 590 Wade Road offers parking.
Does 590 Wade Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Wade Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Wade Road have a pool?
No, 590 Wade Road does not have a pool.
Does 590 Wade Road have accessible units?
No, 590 Wade Road does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Wade Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Wade Road has units with dishwashers.
