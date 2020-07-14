Amenities
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots. Enjoy living in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood where you can walk to area shops and restaurants, including Fresh Market, Starbucks, and Panera. Come see our gorgeous swimming pool and deck, our elegantly landscaped courtyards, and a terrific picnic area with gazebos and outdoor grill. The luxury continues in your apartment, where youll love the chefs kitchen with real granite counters and custom cabinets, the stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-style flooring.Welcome to the neighborhood.