Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Preserve at Crestwood

515 Chateau Dr · (256) 257-8355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL 35801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602F · Avail. Sep 7

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 408D · Avail. Sep 8

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404B · Avail. Aug 22

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Crestwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots. Enjoy living in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood where you can walk to area shops and restaurants, including Fresh Market, Starbucks, and Panera. Come see our gorgeous swimming pool and deck, our elegantly landscaped courtyards, and a terrific picnic area with gazebos and outdoor grill. The luxury continues in your apartment, where youll love the chefs kitchen with real granite counters and custom cabinets, the stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-style flooring.Welcome to the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Based on credit $150-$450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: No weight restrictions, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Crestwood have any available units?
Preserve at Crestwood has 3 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Crestwood have?
Some of Preserve at Crestwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Crestwood currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Crestwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Crestwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Crestwood offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood offers parking.
Does Preserve at Crestwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Crestwood have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood has a pool.
Does Preserve at Crestwood have accessible units?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood has accessible units.
Does Preserve at Crestwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Crestwood has units with dishwashers.
