Huntsville, AL
14176 Woodcove Ln NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

14176 Woodcove Ln NW

14176 Woodcove Lane Northwest · (805) 889-4475
Huntsville
Location

14176 Woodcove Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35749
Chadwick Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2050 · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious & Quiet 4 bdrm.3 Ba, Brick Ranch 3,111 sf - Property Id: 100139

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Brick Ranch Home in a great location! Spacious Home w/Open Floor plan w/many Upgrades & Amenities including Granite, upgraded Appliances, Double Ovens/Cooktop in Kitchen, Gas Fireplace, Trey ceilings in the Dining Room & Master Bedroom, Tile floors in wet areas, Glam Bath w/Separate Shower Tub, Double Vanities, Walkin Closet, Study w/French doors, Formal Dining room, Guest Bedroom with bathroom, Water Filtration hookup, Large covered patio w/Large extended patio area for entertaning, Large Cul-De-Sac Lot w/no one behind you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100139
Property Id 100139

(RLNE5889807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have any available units?
14176 Woodcove Ln NW has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have?
Some of 14176 Woodcove Ln NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14176 Woodcove Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
14176 Woodcove Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14176 Woodcove Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW offer parking?
No, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have a pool?
No, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14176 Woodcove Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14176 Woodcove Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
