Amenities
Hampton Falls apartments in Hampton Cove are nestled at the foot of Monte Sano Mountain, located just minutes away from downtown Huntsville, the medical district and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course at Hampton Cove. Sweeping mountain views and a serene hiking trail with natural springs make these Huntsville apartments feel worlds away, yet close to it all. Each of our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments features fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, gas fireplaces, 9' ceilings with crown moldings, private patios or balconies and garden tubs in the master baths. Valet trash service and individual alarm systems round out the conveniences. As for community amenities, we invite you to curl up with your favorite book by the stacked stone fireplace, spend a Saturday afternoon with friends watching the ballgame on our big screen TV, or use the fully equipped catering kitchen for a family reunion. The club room, elegantly furnished, yet comfortable and inviting, is yours to enjoy. Ove