All apartments in Center Point
Find more places like 2525 7th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Center Point, AL
/
2525 7th Street NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2525 7th Street NE

2525 7th Street Northeast · (205) 739-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Center Point
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2525 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL 35215

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2525 7th Street NE · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Move-in Ready - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quickly!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. The large living room features lots of natural light and a built-in wall of shelving. The large eat-in kitchen is perfect for hosting family and friends. 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. Large flat backyard perfect for family enjoyment. This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!

Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review. Section 8 IS NOT available on this home.

(RLNE5894220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 7th Street NE have any available units?
2525 7th Street NE has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2525 7th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2525 7th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 7th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2525 7th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Center Point.
Does 2525 7th Street NE offer parking?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 2525 7th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 7th Street NE have a pool?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2525 7th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 7th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 7th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 7th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2525 7th Street NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct
Center Point, AL 35215

Similar Pages

Center Point 1 BedroomsCenter Point 2 Bedrooms
Center Point 3 BedroomsCenter Point Apartments with Balconies
Center Point Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL
Moody, ALClanton, ALGadsden, ALMargaret, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALJasper, ALForestdale, ALAdamsville, ALOdenville, ALFultondale, ALTrussville, AL
Brook Highland, ALGrayson Valley, ALPleasant Grove, ALPinson, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALBessemer, ALGraysville, ALHueytown, ALIrondale, ALLeeds, ALHelena, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamThe University of Alabama
Birmingham Southern CollegeJefferson State Community College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity