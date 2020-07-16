2525 7th Street NE

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Move-in Ready - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quickly!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bath. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. The large living room features lots of natural light and a built-in wall of shelving. The large eat-in kitchen is perfect for hosting family and friends. 3 nice bedrooms with great closet space. Large flat backyard perfect for family enjoyment. This is the best property for the price. If you have viewed our properties before, you know they go fast so you better get to this one quickly!



Qualifications are a 580+ credit score, gross monthly income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, no bankruptcy or evictions in the last 3 years, good rental history from a management company, not an individual. If you have good income and a strong rental history it is possible that we might be able to approve you with a lower than 580 credit score. It will be on a case by case review. Section 8 IS NOT available on this home.



