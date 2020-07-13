/
pet friendly apartments
120 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2421 7th Pl NE
2421 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,135
2692 sqft
This house is a GREAT Find!!! Located in a great, convenient neighborhood in the Clay-Chalkville school district- This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1652 2nd Street Northwest
1652 2nd Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,105
2546 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$970
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1554 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
2245 3rd St NE
2245 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
12 21st Court Northwest
12 21st Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1432 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1205 Westridge Lane
1205 Westridge Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1784 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
630 26th Avenue Northwest
630 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1606 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1709 Molly Drive
1709 Molly Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. This 3 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1348 Hatfield Ln
1348 Hatfield Lane, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2340 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a corner lot complete with a privacy fence! Amazing set up with HUGE open floor plan and completely separate living area in basement.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for grilling and spacious bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
441 Wedgeworth Road
441 Wedgeworth Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$991
1194 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
