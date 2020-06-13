/
/
margaret
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM
73 Apartments for rent in Margaret, AL📍
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
145 Cedar Ridge Available 06/23/20 Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
591 Kincaid Cove Lane
591 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! Come check out this cute three bedroom, two bath rental in Odenville! This home is a single
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 Deer Creek Drive
135 Deer Creek Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,310
135 Deer Creek Drive Available 06/18/20 Home for Rent in Odenville!! Available to View NOW!!! - This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, and is conveniently minutes from I-59.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 Kent Drive
860 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Home available for rent in Margaret - Deposit Pending!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bath home w/ 1 car garage! Open floor plan, great for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
920 Moonlite Drive
920 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1177 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
588 Kincaid Cove Lane
588 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1270 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Odenveille features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
462 Woodland Ridge Road
462 Woodland Ridge Rd, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1842 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,249
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a desired Odenville neighborhood! This home offers an open floor plan, perfect for hosting and
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
29 Parkwood Drive
29 Parkwood Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2022 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
583 Kincaid Cove Lane
583 Kincaid Cove Ln, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1441 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Results within 1 mile of Margaret
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
925 Maple Trace
925 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Home in Odenville! Available NOW for Viewings!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your own home? Click the link to start touring now!!!** https://www.zillow.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Kincaid Cove Lane
615 Kincaid Cove Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1125 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Receive a $250 Amazon gift card when you sign a lease a pay deposit by June 15th!! This cute home is fully equipped to meet your families needs! This home offers a single level floor plan, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
910 Maple Trace
910 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this brand new construction 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in Odenville! This beautiful home features an open floor plan, his-and-her sinks in the
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
725 Roulain Road
725 Roulain Rd, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1539 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Margaret
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Oaks of St. Clair
5050 Oaks of St Clair Cir, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1309 sqft
Talk about Location!!! The Oaks of St. Clair is 5 miles from the brand new "Shops of Grand River" & Bass Pro Shop, close to Honda and Birmingham and right off of I-20.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
2147 Kings Court Available 07/10/20 Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing with 48 Hour Notice! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
350 Royal Oaks Drive
350 Royal Oaks Dr, Moody, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
577 sqft
Private, completely finished one bedroom , one bath apartment with large shower unit Security cameras and lighting with high speed internet, and cable It has a fully equipped kitchen with washer and dryer All utilities included
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1020 Washington Dr
1020 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1483 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
690 Clover Circle
690 Clover Cir, Odenville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1440 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Margaret rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,290.
Some of the colleges located in the Margaret area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Margaret from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALGadsden, AL
Montevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL