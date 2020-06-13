/
157 Apartments for rent in Trussville, AL📍
6606 Memory Lane
6606 Memory Lane, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2023 sqft
Come fall in love with this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage smart-home! The smart-home features stay with you when you rent the home.
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
3800 Creekside Way
3800 Creek Side Way, Trussville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,440
Home in Trussville!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath home with a Finished Basement.
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$813
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$928
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1378 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Spring Lake
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.
Liberty Highlands
2590 Clayton St
2590 Clayton Street, Irondale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$880
1064 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property located in Irondale with 2 beds,1 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring, a storage building, a covered porch, FULLY fenced yard and a Carport!!Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!!
2600 Streetman Circle
2600 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1700 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Spring Lake
1674 English Knoll Lane
1674 English Knoll Lane, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2000 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2755 Shoemaker Street
2755 Shoemaker Street, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1218 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1661 Big Mountain Drive
1661 Big Mountain Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1652 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Spring Lake
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.
2624 Janice Circle Northeast
2624 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1688 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.
2635 Streetman Circle
2635 Streetman Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1536 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Come and see all of the wonderful upgrades this home has to offer! There is new flooring, updated tile, new sinks, hardware, and more! The loft-style dining area
2500 Carmel Road
2500 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This split-level 4 bedroom, 1 and 2 half bath home, is spacious and newly renovated! The beautiful hard woods span the entire house.
2616 Janice Circle Northeast
2616 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1862 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath house in Grayson Valley! The living room has new flooring, the kitchen has updated appliances, and tons of
2671 Janice Circle Northeast
2671 Janice Circle Northeast, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1300 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Spring Lake
1612 Turn Cliff Way
1612 Turncliff Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1641 sqft
1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features.
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.
2314 Grayson Valley Circle
2314 Grayson Valley Circle, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
2314 Grayson Valley Circle Available 07/01/20 Condo for rent in Grayson Valley - This is a condo in the Grayson Valley area. It is recently remodeled and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a partially fenced in back yard.
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
Liberty Highlands
2100 Mountain View Rd
2100 Mountain View Road, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
2100 Mountain View Rd Available 07/10/20 Must See 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in Irondale for Rent! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This three bedroom, one bathroom cozy home is perfect for you and your family.
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy
1305 Grayson Valley Parkway, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1305 Grayson Valley Pkwy Available 07/27/20 *Home For Rent in Grayson Valley!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Cute 3 bedroom, 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Trussville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Trussville area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Trussville from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.
