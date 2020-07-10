/
apartments with washer dryer
23 Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL with washer-dryer
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.
Results within 5 miles of Center Point
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
South Eastlake
8433 4th Avenue South
8433 4th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
East Lake / 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deposit Special of $450.00!!! - This house will rent quickly. This is nice 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath house with Hardwood floors in the Den, Foyer and Dining Room.
Results within 10 miles of Center Point
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$991
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Forest Park
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Christine Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Kingston
1315 46th Way North
1315 46th Way North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Washer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom.
905 Park Lane
905 Park Lane, Fultondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in Fultondale! - Great 1 level home in residential neighborhood on a flat lot just 10 minutes from downtown Birmingham. Hardwood floors throughout living areas, vinyl in kitchen and tile in bathrooms.
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
7426 Frisco Ave Unit # 120
7426 Frisco Avenue, Leeds, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
For Rent - (RLNE1871612)
Norwood
3311 16TH AVE
3311 16th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
FURNISHED APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN. A few minutes driving to UAB, court house, uptown, downtown. All furniture, washer and dryer, smart TV, bedding, even kitchen cookwares and utensil are available.
713 Goldenrod Dr
713 Goldenrod Drive, Gardendale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
713 Goldenrod Dr Available 05/01/20 1 Level Home Close to Shopping (Gardendale) - One Level Living withing 2 Miles of Shopping. 3 Car Covered Parking....2 Car Main Level + 1 Car Carport. Hardwoods in Living Room, Dining Room, and All 3 Bedrooms.
14 MEMORY LN
14 Memory Lane, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
This home is conveniently located near Crestline Village, features over 3,000sf (per tax record), and is very well appointed.
