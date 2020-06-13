/
/
pinson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Pinson, AL📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
COMING SOON!!! This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1870 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5821 Walnut Grove Road
5821 Walnut Grove Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1030 sqft
This house features 3 bedrooms and two full baths. The living room has hardwood floors. Warming kitchen with granite countertops. The house also has a basement. The basement can be used as an extra bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5219 Carriage Drive
5219 Carriage Drive, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1359 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5368 Willow Ridge Lane
5368 Willow Ridge Lane, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1114 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cheery and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath move-in ready split-level that features a sunny living room, and a fully applianced large eat-in kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
345 Saint John Road Northwest
345 Saint John Road Northwest, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2142 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that is stunning! This home has an eat in kitchen along with lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
6025 Princess Boulevard
6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have.
Results within 1 mile of Pinson
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
721 Country View Dr
721 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1700 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath home in NE Center Point area! This home is on a nice street, has a great yard with a back deck that's great for entertaining, and secured parking! Inside there is a spacious kitchen, separate laundry area, and storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6011 Dewey Heights Road
6011 Dewey Heights Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1073 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5896 Old Springville Road
5896 Old Springville Road Northeast, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1072 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2708 7th Street Northeast
2708 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1451 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, a gorgeous sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and a pass-thru to the living room,
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5554 Spanish Trce
5554 Spanish Trace, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1382 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Beautiful house waiting for you! Fenced in backyard. Large deck and porch. Split level home. Fans in all the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 downstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
6321 Stonehaven Lane
6321 Stonehaven Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2829 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a large eat-in kitchen. There are beautiful hardwood floors, a deck and patio area for lots of fun.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5732 Oakhill Drive
5732 Oakhill Drive, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2032 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this 4 bedroom and 2 bath home! This home is very spacious and has lots of lovely features.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5394 Balboa Avenue
5394 Balboa Avenue, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1633 sqft
Welcome to this home in Pinson! You will love this spacious floor plan! This home also features a split area in the backyard for a garden! The backyard is also fenced in and the home itself is beautifully renovated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5639 Cheryl Drive
5639 Cheryl Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pinson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Pinson area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, Shelton State Community College, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pinson from include Birmingham, Hoover, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, and Homewood.