78 Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Center Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2421 7th Pl NE
2421 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,135
2692 sqft
This house is a GREAT Find!!! Located in a great, convenient neighborhood in the Clay-Chalkville school district- This beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2122 5th Way Northwest
2122 5th Way Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1482 sqft
Full renovated single family all brick house.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$745
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$970
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1554 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2245 3rd St NE
2245 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy, and private all-electric home. It has been recently renovated to include refinished hardwood floors and fixtures. Large Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
100 14th Avenue Northwest
100 14th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed/2 bath house with carport in the heart of Center Point minutes from the main shopping areas. This home features open sunny rooms, refinished hardwood floors, and a new kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Lyle Drive
1800 Lyle Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4510 Spearman Road
4510 Spearman Road, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1192 sqft
4510 Spearman Rd - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing information. Please visit our website at www.rentingearth.com for more information and to apply for a property.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1521 sqft
There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen. There is also a screened in back porch with a fenced-in backyard. Don't forget the one car garage!.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Killbough Springs
520 Camellia Rd
520 Camellia Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1053 sqft
Welcome home to 520 Camellia Road! This cozy 3BR/1BA home in the Roebuck Gardens Subdivision has a Livingroom /dining room combo, hardwoods throughout, washer/dryer connection, electric stove, refrigerator, gas water heater, carport, plenty of

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Sam Drive
1720 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1340 Orlando Circle Northeast
1340 Orlando Circle Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1329 sqft
Great house with beautiful front lawn, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the house. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, stove and, and dishwasher. The windows all have blinds.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1344 Highpoint Terrace
1344 Highpoint Ter, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1512 sqft
Birmingham/Roebuck - 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Den w/Fireplace, Large Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Full unfinished basement w/1-car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1232 Rose Lynn Ln
1232 Rose Lynn Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Beds & 1.5 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - Sign a lease by the end of the month and get a FREE 50-inch T.V.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
936 Pine Hill Road
936 Pine Hill Road, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1144 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Center Point, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Center Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

