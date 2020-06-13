Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

130 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL

Finding an apartment in Center Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 16th Court Cir Ne
125 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5152 Hidden Cove Circle
5152 Hidden Cove Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1457 sqft
5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle! A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 16th Avenue NW
320 16th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1300 sqft
320 16th Avenue NW - Welcome Home to 320 16th Ave NW! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features hardwoods throughout and is conveniently located near Center Point Parkway. There is a half bath connected to the master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
217 24th Ave NW
217 24th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
2468 sqft
COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with basement space! This home has a flat, fenced-in yard perfect for your family! The covered back deck and newly remodeled inside will make you feel right at home! Call today!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 16th Court Circle Northeast
101 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1574 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1657 4th Place Northwest
1657 4th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1340 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this home in Center Point! It features a great kitchen with updated appliances, eat in area, and great cabinet space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1354 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
305 18th Ct NW
305 18th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1270 sqft
$300 VISA gift card at move-in. Welcome home to this adorable 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath property. Completely renovated with open floor concept in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Fully fenced in back yard with great landscaping.

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
12 21st Court Northwest
12 21st Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1432 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.

1 of 19

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5845357)

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1348 Orlando Cir NE
1348 Orlando Circle Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1390 sqft
Welcome Home To 1348 Orlandro Circle NE! This 3BR/2BA home features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, den area with French doors leading to carport, pre-wired alarm system unit, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1753 Tall Oak Cir
1753 Tall Oak Circle, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$945
1380 sqft
Welcome Home to 1753 Tall Oak Circle! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors in the living area. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
113 Lake Dr NE
113 Lake Drive Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1393 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** There's no place like home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Center Point, AL

Finding an apartment in Center Point that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

