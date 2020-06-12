Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2708 7th Street Northeast
2708 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1451 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, a gorgeous sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and a pass-thru to the living room,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
217 24th Ave NW
217 24th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
2468 sqft
COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with basement space! This home has a flat, fenced-in yard perfect for your family! The covered back deck and newly remodeled inside will make you feel right at home! Call today!

1 of 16

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
508 17th Terrace Northwest
508 17th Terrace Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1220 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms.The unit has a living room.

1 of 19

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
432 Woodland Court Northeast
432 Woodland Court Northeast, Center Point, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,226
2086 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA with awesome deck on the back. Move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all - a LR/Den and separate DR great for gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest
4090 Mountain View Drive Northwest, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1870 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2811 Creek Lane Northeast
2811 Creek Lane Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1098 sqft
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The house has hardwood floors all throughout the rooms with tile flooring in the bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious, has great cabinet space, and granite countertops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1328 Oak Terrace
1328 Oak Terrace, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1772 sqft
Welcome to this modern home in Center Point! The kitchen is bright with unique counter tops, tons of cabinet space, high end stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to the second living room! The back yard is private and fenced in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast
1104 Oak Creek Trail Northeast, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1233 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home really features 3 levels. Top floor has 2 bedrooms and a bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1725 Sam Drive
1725 Sam Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1521 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 There is lots to love about this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. It has 2 living rooms, and open dining area, and an updated kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast
1501 Bobolink Lane Northeast, Birmingham, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
JUST REDUCED!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready split level home in the heart of Center Point. Easy care laminate hardwood floors and carpet throughout. The spacious living room is great for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Killbough Springs
1 Unit Available
217 Killough Drive
217 Killough Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
712 Country View Court
712 Countryview Court Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1311 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Great home to call your own! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss, laminated wood floors, a formal dining room, perfect deck for

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2290 Cheshire Dr
2290 Cheshire Drive, Grayson Valley, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1272 sqft
3 Beds & 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1721 Maralyn Drive
1721 Maralyn Drive, Jefferson County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1721 Maralyn Drive - FOR RENT: 5 bedrooms/3 baths Appliances remaining: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher Fireplace 2 car attached garage Deck on back of house Close to Trussville CALL TODAY!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5329 Tyler Loop Road
5329 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Home available for rent in Pinson!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! Deposit Pending!!! - Home with beautiful renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1348 Orlando Cir NE
1348 Orlando Circle Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1390 sqft
Welcome Home To 1348 Orlandro Circle NE! This 3BR/2BA home features hardwood & tile flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, den area with French doors leading to carport, pre-wired alarm system unit, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space,

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2739 6th St NE
2739 6th Street Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1992 sqft
This GORGEOUS home is HUGE! This is a very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home complete with a den and family room! The fabulous deck and yard are perfect for entertaining! Call today for an appointment, this one will go FAST!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Center Point, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Center Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

