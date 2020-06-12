/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 16th Court Circle Northeast
101 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1574 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 16th Avenue NW
320 16th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$790
1300 sqft
320 16th Avenue NW - Welcome Home to 320 16th Ave NW! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home features hardwoods throughout and is conveniently located near Center Point Parkway. There is a half bath connected to the master bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
425 14th Ave NW
425 14th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
- (RLNE5805591)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 4th St NW
2412 4th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 16th Court Cir Ne
125 16th Court Circle Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1353 5th Place NW
1353 5th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1056 sqft
Center Point - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Living Room, Large Eat in Kitchen, Freshly painted, Hardwood Floors, Total Electric, to take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com, click on "find a home." (RLNE5595114)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 18th Ave NW
108 18th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
- (RLNE4454384)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5152 Hidden Cove Circle
5152 Hidden Cove Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1457 sqft
5152 Hidden Cove Circle Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home to 5152 Hidden Cove Circle! A large 3br/2ba garden style home with a spacious family room w/ gas log fireplace and a TV niche.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2244 Centerpoint Parkw
2244 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
This is a very nice remodeled home which has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath 2 car garage totally remodeled ready to go. Beautifully refinished natural hardwood floors new appliances included.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
217 24th Ave NW
217 24th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
2468 sqft
COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with basement space! This home has a flat, fenced-in yard perfect for your family! The covered back deck and newly remodeled inside will make you feel right at home! Call today!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
504 15th Ct NW
504 15th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1758 sqft
Welcome Home to 504 15th Ct NW! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The kitchen has an open design and the tasteful updates are gorgeous.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2328 3rd Street NE
2328 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
1616 sqft
Welcome home to 2328 3rd Street NE! This bedroom 1 bath in Center Point has hardwood floors, a spacious floorplan, and a beautiful sunroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
213 Meadwood Dr NE
213 Meadwood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Welcome home to 213 Meadwood Drive NE! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Center Point is conveniently located, has beautiful hardwood floors, and has a private backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 16th Ave NE
17 16th Avenue Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Cute house conveniently located! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with a carport and large backyard. Completely renovated with granite counters, new paint and fixtures. Call today to schedule an appointment! Won't last long! 205-410-8785
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
301 16th Ave NW
301 16th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1393 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** This house sits on a gorgeous corner lot with a great fenced in back yard! 3 beds, 1 bath and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Serene Circle
1705 Serene Circle, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1640 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home features 1640sq.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2708 7th Street Northeast
2708 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1451 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow features spacious rooms, a gorgeous sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances, beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops and a pass-thru to the living room,
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1657 4th Place Northwest
1657 4th Place Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1340 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Welcome to this home in Center Point! It features a great kitchen with updated appliances, eat in area, and great cabinet space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
205 22nd Avenue Northwest
205 22nd Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
Reduced!! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Newly renovated 4 BR beauty in great location, move-in ready for new residents! Bright living and separate dining rooms great for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
2729 Wood Drive Northeast
2729 Wood Drive Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1354 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With a LARGE living room and separate dining area, you are sure to have plenty of space for everyone.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2201 3rd Street Northeast
2201 3rd Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1293 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath brick house on corner lot located on a quiet treeline street. An open and sunny floor plan with lots of natural light, new kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, new paint and fixtures.
