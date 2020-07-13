/
apartments with pool
20 Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL with pool
8 Units Available
Apple Valley
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1 Unit Available
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast
314 Polly Reed Road Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1554 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
$
29 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
6 Units Available
Bridlewood
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 Unit Available
5289 Tyler Loop Road
5289 Tyler Loop Road, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1318 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
$
27 Units Available
South Roebuck
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
$
13 Units Available
Liberty Highlands
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
1 Unit Available
2600 Carmel Road
2600 Carmel Road, Grayson Valley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
South Eastlake
8176 Rugby Avenue
8176 Rugby Avenue, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1302 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
39 Units Available
Forest Park
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,374
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
8 Units Available
Central City
Park Place
600 24th St N, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$988
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
Modern homes with energy-efficient appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Residents get access to a playground and fitness center. Pet friendly. Very close to UAB. Located along the MAX bus route.
9 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$739
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1210 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
$
10 Units Available
Oak Ridge Park
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
33 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
10 Units Available
Crestline
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
20 Units Available
Crestwood South
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,067
1306 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
1 Unit Available
Central City
2416 1st Ave N Apt 9
2416 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
1240 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
