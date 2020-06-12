/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
329 Sunhill Rd NW
329 Sunhill Road Northwest, Center Point, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
2Bed/2Bath Home - Pet-friendly & Section 8 accepted - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Center Point.
Results within 5 miles of Center Point
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Liberty Highlands
9 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1127 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
1612 Turn Cliff Way
1612 Turncliff Way, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1641 sqft
1612 Turn Cliff Way Available 07/01/20 Turncliff Gardens 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Garden Home - This beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Garden home has a lot of great features.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Eastlake
1 Unit Available
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. (RLNE5818410)
Results within 10 miles of Center Point
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
11 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
2 Bedrooms
$924
984 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 02:38pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1165 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Crestwood South
1 Unit Available
633 RUMBLE AVE
633 Rumble Ave, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful townhouse located in an unmatched Crestline Park location at The Gladstone New Construction townhouse in Crestline Park! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom townhouse provides modern amenities with a timeless design in an unmatched Crestline
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4345 WILDERNESS CT
4345 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo in Mountain Brook! Easy walk to Cherokee Bend Elementary. Updated condo features a great floor plan, granite counters, beautiful hardwood & tile floors.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
4351 WILDERNESS CT
4351 Wilderness Ct, Mountain Brook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready end unit condo. Recently updated with new carpet in bedrooms, refinished hardwoods, stainless appliances. This condo offers a private courtyard off the den. The community pool is only a few steps away.
