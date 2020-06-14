/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:55 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Center Point, AL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Apple Valley
13 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Results within 1 mile of Center Point
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Bridlewood
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
Welcome home!
Results within 5 miles of Center Point
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Colonial Village at Trussville
90 Meadows Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$943
819 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with garages, balconies and patios. Located close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment and right next door to The Pinnacle.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
$
Liberty Highlands
8 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$931
844 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Results within 10 miles of Center Point
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
10 Units Available
Woodbrook
330 Woodbrook Dr, Gardendale, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
717 sqft
Two-toned designer paint, large walk-in closets, and mirrored closet doors. Community amenities include salt water pool, volleyball court, and adventure playground area. Located close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Forest Park
8 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Windsor in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:06pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2990 Rhodes Circle - 106
2990 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
606 sqft
Available May 9, 2020 Schedule a property tour at https://calendly.com/monarchpm/210 Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping.
Similar Pages
Center Point 2 BedroomsCenter Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCenter Point 3 BedroomsCenter Point Apartments with Balcony
Center Point Apartments with GarageCenter Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCenter Point Apartments with Parking