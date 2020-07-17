8533 2nd Avenue South - 0

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Historic Charmer - This historic property just finished brand new renovations from floor to ceiling that includes a new A/C unit, new electrical, brand new stove and refrigerator and much much more. Three bedrooms but could be 4. This beautiful property is in a great location in East Lake and will go fast. Send in your applications today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5227422)

This historic property just finished brand new renovations from floor to ceiling that includes a new A/C unit, new electrical, brand new stove and refrigerator and much much more. This beautiful property is in a great location in East Lake and will go fast. Send in your applications today!