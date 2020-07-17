All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:17 AM

8533 2nd Avenue South - 0

8533 2nd Avenue South · (205) 807-4139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8533 2nd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$840

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic Charmer - This historic property just finished brand new renovations from floor to ceiling that includes a new A/C unit, new electrical, brand new stove and refrigerator and much much more. Three bedrooms but could be 4. This beautiful property is in a great location in East Lake and will go fast. Send in your applications today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5227422)
This historic property just finished brand new renovations from floor to ceiling that includes a new A/C unit, new electrical, brand new stove and refrigerator and much much more. This beautiful property is in a great location in East Lake and will go fast. Send in your applications today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have any available units?
8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 has a unit available for $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have?
Some of 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 currently offering any rent specials?
8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 pet-friendly?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 offer parking?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 does not offer parking.
Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have a pool?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 does not have a pool.
Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have accessible units?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 2nd Avenue South - 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
