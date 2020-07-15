/
odenville
Last updated July 15 2020
42 Apartments for rent in Odenville, AL📍
Last updated July 15
29 River Birch Ln
29 River Birch Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Available soon for Touring! The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and
Last updated July 15
270 Morning Mist Lane
270 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1444 sqft
270 Morning Mist Lane Available 07/25/20 Odenville/ Beaver Creek Garden Home - A very cute house with lots of features This house is located in Beaver Creek subdivision which is in the city of Odenville.
Last updated July 15
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 15
265 Morning Mist Ln
265 Morning Mist Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1586 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 15
140 Dill Drive
140 Dill Dr, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1104 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Odenville
Last updated July 15
145 Cedar Ridge
145 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Home For Rent in Odenville, AL...
Last updated July 15
975 Moonlite Drive
975 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 Moonlite Drive Available 09/10/20 Home Available For Rent in Odenville - Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!!! - 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath w 2 Car Garage home for rent in Odenville, AL!! Open floor plan, great for entertaining!
Last updated July 15
920 Moonlite Drive
920 Moonlite Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1177 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15
910 Maple Trace
910 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 15
180 Cedar Ridge
180 Cedar Rdg, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 15
270 Hathaway Lane
270 Hathaway Ln, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
Home For Rent in Margaret, AL...
Last updated July 15
694 South Hillcrest Road
694 S Hillcrest Rd, Margaret, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1825 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 15
839 Kent Drive
839 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1064 sqft
Home in Margaret....Available to View!! - Home in Margaret/Odenville available in Brookhaven Subdivision! Available soon!! 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath! Home has great layout, Kitchen and Eat in Kitchen open up to the Living Room.
Last updated May 12
828 Kent Drive
828 Kent Dr, Margaret, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Home for rent in Margaret!!!! 1 MONTH FREE! 3D Virtual Tour Available - Link in Description!! - Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Click the link below to start touring NOW!!! ?? https://www.zillow.
Last updated July 15
965 Maple Trace
965 Maple Trce, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
Home For Rent in Odenville - COMING SOON!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one
Results within 5 miles of Odenville
Last updated July 15
1047 Washington Drive
1047 Washington Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1423 sqft
Moody Rental - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home conveniently located to shopping and interstate. As an added bonus, there is no carpet in this house! New flooring in kitchen and fresh paint throughout.
Last updated July 15
475 Earl Owens Drive
475 Earl Owens Dr, Argo, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1379 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 15
200 Lisa Lane
200 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st.
Last updated July 15
9605 Us Highway 78
9605 US Highway 78, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1156 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Conveniently located just off the I-20 with 3 rooms and 1 full bath. New metal roof. Quite Area. Pictures coming soon! Call for your appointment today at 205-410-8785
Last updated July 15
2147 Kings Court
2147 Kings Ct, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
Fantastic Home for Rent in Moody, AL!!! Available for Viewing NOW!!! - Fantastic, super clean home for rent in Moody, AL! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home features one car garage with nicely sized fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 15
44 Lisa Lane
44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated May 4
841 Robbie Drive
841 Robbie Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2004 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom home features an updated kitchen, large den, spacious bedrooms and a beautiful front and rear yard.
Last updated April 4
1127 Avalon Drive
1127 Avalon Dr, Moody, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
Home for rent in Moody! 3D Virtual Tour Available! See Description for Details!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! Deposit Pending!!! - ** Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser to view
Last updated July 15
70 ROCKRIDGE RD
70 Rockridge Rd, St. Clair County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1071 sqft
RENTAL IN COOK SPRINGS AREA - THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE COOK SPRINGS AREA. (RLNE1872521)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Odenville area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Samford University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Odenville from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, and Alabaster.
