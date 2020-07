Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center cc payments e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table trash valet

Welcome home to The Oxmoor, formerly known as ARIUM Lakeshore Apartments. Our luxury community in Birmingham, AL offers luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes complete with expansive walk-in closets, rainfall showers, intrusion alarms and stainless steel appliances. An address at The Oxmoor gives you exclusive access to all of our amenities including our serene, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor lounge with cozy firepit, and a scenic dog park for your four-legged family members. With an unbeatable location just minutes to Downtown Birmingham, UAB and Samford University, we've got everything you need right here!