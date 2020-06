Amenities

East Lake / 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Deposit Special of $450.00!!! - This house will rent quickly. This is nice 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath house with Hardwood floors in the Den, Foyer and Dining Room. The Kitchen has white cabinets and ceramic tile, and the Bedrooms are carpeted. This house includes a Stove and Refrigerator as well as a hookup for a washer and Dryer.

Will Accept Section 8 Voucher



No Pets Allowed



