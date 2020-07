Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Re-Defining Luxury in Birmingham, AL!

Surround yourself in nature and convenience in your new home. Enjoy the view of Branchwaters natural setting among the trees and private walking trails. Located in Vestavia, Homewood, Mountain Brook area, just minutes from The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center, Starbucks, and Whole Foods. You can now live in the center of it all, with all of the modern upgrades you desire. Relax in your new home at Branchwater Apartments.