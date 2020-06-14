Umcs Phase 3

Amenities
THERE IS CURRENTLY A WAITING LIST! Complete pre-screening to be placed on it and contacted upon availability.
3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom units available now!
- Rent starting at $750-$900/month (water included)
Screening Criteria
-No Evictions within 3 years
-No Felonies within 3 years
-3 years of rental verification
If you are interested in being put on the waiting list for affordable housing units, annual maximum income is set as follows:
# of People in House: 1 Person 2 People 3 People 4 People 5 People 6 People
Max. Annual Gross: $32,520 $37,140 $41,760 $46,380 $48,360 $52,740
Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.
Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4211954)