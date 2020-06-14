All apartments in Milwaukee
Umcs Phase 3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

Umcs Phase 3

1915 North 38th Street · (414) 273-8326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 North 38th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1926 N 39th Street · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
THERE IS CURRENTLY A WAITING LIST! Complete pre-screening to be placed on it and contacted upon availability.

3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom units available now!
- Rent starting at $750-$900/month (water included)

Screening Criteria
-No Evictions within 3 years
-No Felonies within 3 years
-3 years of rental verification

If you are interested in being put on the waiting list for affordable housing units, annual maximum income is set as follows:

# of People in House: 1 Person 2 People 3 People 4 People 5 People 6 People
Max. Annual Gross: $32,520 $37,140 $41,760 $46,380 $48,360 $52,740

Income Restrictions do Apply, Pricing & Availability Subject to Change.
Professionally Managed by TEAM Management, LLC.,which is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4211954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Umcs Phase 3 have any available units?
Umcs Phase 3 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Umcs Phase 3 have?
Some of Umcs Phase 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Umcs Phase 3 currently offering any rent specials?
Umcs Phase 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Umcs Phase 3 pet-friendly?
No, Umcs Phase 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Umcs Phase 3 offer parking?
Yes, Umcs Phase 3 does offer parking.
Does Umcs Phase 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Umcs Phase 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Umcs Phase 3 have a pool?
No, Umcs Phase 3 does not have a pool.
Does Umcs Phase 3 have accessible units?
No, Umcs Phase 3 does not have accessible units.
Does Umcs Phase 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Umcs Phase 3 has units with dishwashers.
