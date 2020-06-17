326 North Water St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Experience a New York style loft in Milwaukee! Available NOW! 2,700 sq. ft. of an open layout that's commercially and residentially zoned. Perfect for working space, living space or both! Located above Starbucks on Water St with amazing River and Downtown views. Within walking distance to all the cool places the 3rd Ward as to offer, including the HOP! Nothing ordinary about this unit! It's quite a unique upper floor space. Tall ceilings, brick walls, updated kitchen and bathroom, walk in closets, tons of storage, nooks, large open areas and lots of bonus space that's only limited by one's imagination. Fabulous Features Include:stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, washer/dryer in laundry room, hardwood flooring, newer HVAC system, and parking. Sorry, no pets



Terms: One year lease