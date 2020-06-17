All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 326 North Water St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
326 North Water St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

326 North Water St.

326 North Water Street · (414) 935-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Historic Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

326 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Historic Third Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Experience a New York style loft in Milwaukee! Available NOW! 2,700 sq. ft. of an open layout that's commercially and residentially zoned. Perfect for working space, living space or both! Located above Starbucks on Water St with amazing River and Downtown views. Within walking distance to all the cool places the 3rd Ward as to offer, including the HOP! Nothing ordinary about this unit! It's quite a unique upper floor space. Tall ceilings, brick walls, updated kitchen and bathroom, walk in closets, tons of storage, nooks, large open areas and lots of bonus space that's only limited by one's imagination. Fabulous Features Include:stainless steel appliances, gas stove, microwave, washer/dryer in laundry room, hardwood flooring, newer HVAC system, and parking. Sorry, no pets

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 North Water St. have any available units?
326 North Water St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 North Water St. have?
Some of 326 North Water St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 North Water St. currently offering any rent specials?
326 North Water St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 North Water St. pet-friendly?
No, 326 North Water St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 326 North Water St. offer parking?
Yes, 326 North Water St. does offer parking.
Does 326 North Water St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 North Water St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 North Water St. have a pool?
No, 326 North Water St. does not have a pool.
Does 326 North Water St. have accessible units?
No, 326 North Water St. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 North Water St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 North Water St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 326 North Water St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2223 Belleview
2223 East Belleview Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2424 E Webster
2424 East Webster Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Villa Murray
2604 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
The Prospective Apartments
1933 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity